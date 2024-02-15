Srinagar, Feb 15 (PTI) National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Thursday said there was no possibility of his party joining the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

The former chief minister said some people make attempts to weaken the NC whenever they feel that the party is becoming strong.

"Conspiracies are hatched and statements are presented in a distorted manner," he said.

"Let me make it clear that there is no food, window or even a crack open for the NDA. We are not going to knock at their doors and there is no possibility of us joining them," Omar Abdullah, who is vice president of the party, told reporters here.

He was reacting to a report by a private channel which had claimed that NC president Farooq Abdullah had hinted at the possibility of his party joining the NDA bloc.

On the assembly elections, Omar Abdullah said the NC would want to win enough seats to undo the changes made by the BJP.

"Our aim is to come back (to the assembly) with sizeable number of seats so that we can start to undo the damage that the BJP has done to Jammu and Kashmir since 2019. To undo the damage, we obviously cannot be part of the NDA.

"Our entire campaign at that time, when assembly elections happen, will be to target the BJP for everything they have done to Jammu and Kashmir. So, saying that we are preparing to join the NDA is a wrong, falsehood and without any basis," he added.

Omar Abdullah said his father's comment on seat sharing with the Congress-led INDIA bloc and going alone in the forthcoming Parliament elections were also taken out of context.

"The party president, while coming out of a meeting, voiced the sentiment of the party cadres that NC should contest the polls alone. Our stand on seat sharing has been very clear right from day one. There are six Lok Sabha seats in erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. Three are with NC and three with BJP.

"We are open to discussing seat sharing with the Congress on the three seats that are with BJP right now," he added.

He ruled out any discussions on sharing of seats in the Kashmir valley as these seats are already with the NC.

"If the aim of INDIA alliance is (to) stop BJP, then why ask for the seats which are already with INDIA alliance. If the aim is to strengthen your party (Congress), then you have come to the alliance with wrong aim," he added.

