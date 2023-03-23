New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) No proposal is under consideration at present to rework the Constitution based on the recent introduction of the "she/her" pronouns while referring to all genders in the Digital Data Protection Bill, 2022, the government said in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

In a written reply, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said drafting of legislations in line with the government's philosophy of empowering women is an evolving and innovative practice.

He was responding to a question on whether based on the recent introduction of the "she/her" pronouns while referring to all genders in the Digital Data Protection Bill, 2022, the government plans to rework the existing pronouns in the Constitution.

"Drafting of legislations in line with the government's philosophy of empowering of women is an evolving and innovative practice and no such proposal to rework the Constitution is under consideration at present," he said.

