Chandigarh, Aug 19 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said the state's investigating agencies were fully capable of investigating the alleged irregularities in the post matric scholarship scheme and there was no need to hand the over the probe to a central agency.

He also told leaders of the Valmiki community that services of 'safai sewaks' were being regularised and they soon will be taken off the contractual system.

On the alleged "multi-crore" post matric scholarship scam, Mann reiterated his government's commitment to ensure stern action against the culprits.

The alleged scam had surfaced during the Congress rule in 2020, following a report by the then additional chief secretary, who had flagged misappropriation of Rs 55.71 crore. The report had also questioned the role of the then social justice minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot in shielding those involved in the scam.

The then chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh had directed a panel led by the state chief secretary to conduct a thorough probe. The report brought out by the three-member panel of IAS officers had exonerated Dharamsot.

Last month, Mann ordered a comprehensive probe into the matter.

"The agencies in Punjab are capable of everything, so there is no question of handing over the probe to CBI or any other central agency," an official statement issued by the chief minister this evening said.

Meanwhile, during the meeting with the Valmiki community, he said the state government has launched a drive in Ludhiana to regularise the services of sanitary workers, sewer men and other staff in the civic body and that the contractual system of such workers across the state will be stopped in the future.

He said all efforts will be made to recruit them on a regular basis.

On the issue of providing reservation in appointment of law officers, Mann said no state has reservations for any community in appointment to such posts, but added that his government was consulting legal experts to give a "good news".

Former Advocate General Anmol Rattan Sidhu had favoured recruitment on the basis of merit and not reservation.

Last week, the Valmiki Samaj had called for a bandh after its members took strong objection to this opinion, but withdrew the plan after they were assured of a meeting with the chief minister.

During the meeting on Friday, Mann also said 'Ambedkar Bhawan' will be constructed at Mohali for imparting quality education and competitive training to students from the Scheduled Castes.

