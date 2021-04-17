Patna, Apr 17 (PTI)A total of 34 more COVID-19 fatalities were reported in Bihar Saturday, taking the toll of deaths to 1722, health department bulletin said.

Total 7870 new cases surfaced across the state in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally of coronavirus patients to 3,15,427, it said. Among the new deaths, 12 hailed from Patna, four from Bhagalpur, Darbhanga (3), 2 each from Bhojpur, Munger, Muzaffarpur, Nalanda, Siwan and Supual while one victim each belonged to Jehanabad, Khagaria and Sheohar. Out of the 7870 new infections reported till 4 pm Saturday, 1898 belonged to capital Patna alone. Other districts from where large number of cases poured in since Friday are:Gaya with 610 cases, Muzaffarpur (541), Begusarai (326), Bhagalpur (322) and West Champaran (269). Among the overall 3,15,427 cases from start of the disease last year, Patna's share is 70,204. A total of 1804 COVID patients have recovered in the last 24 hours while 2,74,207 have been cured since the beginning. Recovery rate has dropped to 86.93 per cent. Total 1,00,555 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, while over 2.51 crore samples have been clinically examined from the start of the pandemic in the stated.

There are 39,497 active cases of coronavirus in the state at present.

On the vaccination front, a total of 1,20,603 citizens were administered the jabs Saturday, while 57,83,260 have been inoculated so far in the state.

