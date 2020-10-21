Kolkata, Oct 21 (PTI) Metro services along the city's north-south corridor will be available for 12 hours from 10 am on all four Durga puja days, unlike every year when trains run late into the night for revellers, Manoj Joshi, the general manager of the rapid transit system, said on Wednesday.

Joshi also said special services haven't been scheduled this year, in view of the Calcutta High Court's directions that sought to avoid public gatherings outside pandals, amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in Bengal.

A total of 68 trains will run along the corridor each day between October 23 and 26 at an interval of 20 minutes, as is the norm now on every Sunday, the Kolkata Metro general manager said.

The last train would be leaving from terminal stations on both sides at 9pm, Joshi said.

"In view of honourable high court's directions, no special services have been planned. However usual Sunday schedule will be followed on Puja holidays from October 23 to October 26," he said.

The high court had on Monday declared all pandals across West Bengal "no-entry zones", and said barring select members, no one will be allowed inside.

