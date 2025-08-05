New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed his deep condolences to the people affected by the cloudburst in Dharali, Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand. He prayed for the well-being of the victims and their families.

PM Modi spoke with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to obtain detailed information about the situation and the ongoing relief efforts.

"I express my condolences to the people affected by this tragedy in Dharali, Uttarkashi. Along with this, I pray for the well-being of all the victims. I have spoken to Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami and obtained information about the situation," PM Modi posted on X.

"Under the supervision of the state government, relief and rescue teams are engaged in every possible effort. No stone is being left unturned in providing assistance to the people," he added.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand's Sukhi Top area experienced another cloudburst on Tuesday, hours after the Dharali area also experienced huge losses due to a previous cloudburst. Further information on the fatalities, damage to property, and injuries are awaited.

CM Dhami, posting about the call with the Prime Minister, said that he apprised him about the situation.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi obtained information over the phone regarding the unfortunate cloudburst incident in Dharali (Uttarkashi). During this, he was informed about the relief and rescue operations being conducted by the state government, SDRF, army, and other rescue teams. Prime Minister assured all possible assistance from the central government," CM Dhami posted on X in Hindi.

Currently, CM Dhami is returning from his trip to Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, due to the cloudburst.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke with Uttarakhand CM on the issue, and directed Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to the affected area. A total of 16 ITBP teams have reached the area to assist in rescue operations.

Taking swift action, Shah directed the deployment of rescue teams from both the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to the affected area.

Meanwhile, in Saldhar, the Jyotirmath-Malari motor road has been washed out, Chamoli police said, while advising people to avoid unnecessary travel and follow issued guidelines. (ANI)

