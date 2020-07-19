Noida (UP), Jul 19 (PTI) Eleven people were arrested and owners of 1,977 vehicles penalised across Noida and Greater Noida on Sunday for allegedly violating curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

Also, 19 vehicles were impounded for similar violations during a 24-hour period till Sunday night in Gautam Buddh Nagar as restrictions continued in the district, like the rest of places in Uttar Pradesh, due to lockdown-like curbs imposed on weekends.

Also Read | 2,278 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in West Bengal Today: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 19, 2020.

The restrictions have been imposed as part of the state government's concerted efforts for screening and testing people for COVID-19 and to check the spread of other vector-borne diseases.

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144, which bars assembly of more than four persons, is also in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar, whose urban areas fall in the 'Red Zone' for COVID-19.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports Biggest Spike of 9,518 Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours; COVID-19 Tally Reaches 3,10,455, Death Toll Jumps to 11,854.

"Four FIRs were registered on Sunday and 11 people arrested for violating the curbs. A total of 4,708 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 1,977 of them, while another 19 were impounded," police said in a statement.

Altogether, Rs 1,67,050 was collected in fines during the action, they said.

The Noida-Delhi border continues to remain sealed for any movement except for essential services and people having passes issued by the district administration, according to officials.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)