Noida (UP), Jul 31 (PTI) Seventeen people were arrested across Noida and Greater Noida on Friday over alleged violation of curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

Also, owners of nearly 950 vehicles were issued challans for similar violations, the police said, as security checks intensified in view of the lockdown-like restrictions that begin at 10 pm on Friday and continue till 5 am on Monday.

Also Read | Chamoli District Administration Signs Contract With Amazon to Distribute 'Panch Badri Prasadam' of Badrinath Dham.

The restrictions are imposed as part of the state government's concerted efforts for screening and testing people for COVID-19 and to check the spread of other vector-borne diseases, according to officials.

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144, which bars assembly of more than four people, is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar, where the pandemic has claimed 42 lives so far, according to official figures.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Conveys Eid-ul-Azha Greetings to Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina : Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 31, 2020.

"One FIR was registered and 17 people arrested for violating the curbs. A total of 2,188 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 946 of them, while another two were impounded," the police said in a statement.

Altogether, Rs 1,72,300 were collected in fines during the action, the police said.

The Noida-Delhi border continues to remain sealed for movement except for essential services and people having passes issued by the district administration, according to officials.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)