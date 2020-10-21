Noida (UP), Oct 21 (PTI) The Noida Authority on Wednesday said it issued penalties worth Rs 2.20 lakh on private contractors and other entities that were found violating guidelines and rules to combat air pollution here.

Private contractors R R Facilities and Rajesh Enterprises, both engaged in sanitation work, were slapped penalties of Rs 50,000 each for not adhering to guidelines of work by the Public Health Department, the Authority said.

The continued action against polluters has come in the wake of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) coming into force amid deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR.

"A penalty of Rs 30,000 was was levied on one entity which was found violating National Green Tribunal's (NGT's) guidelines on air pollution, while another three entities were penalised a total Rs 60,000, even as in two cases fines worth Rs 10,000 each imposed for keeping construction material uncovered,” the Authority said in a statement.

"Altogether, penalties worth Rs 2.20 lakh were imposed on multiple entities which were found violating guidelines of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the GRAP," it added.

The Authority said 300 tonnes of construction and demolition waste was picked up from various locations in Noida on Wednesday and sent to the processing plant in Sector 80.

Road stretches measuring 105.78 kilometres were sprinkled with water, while another 243 kilometres on 67 routes were cleaned mechanically, it said.

Footpaths and streets measuring 60 kilometres were cleaned during the night using water treated by sewage treatment plants, it stated.

The Noida Authority had issued fines worth Rs 4.14 lakh on Tuesday, Rs 5.65 lakh on Monday, Rs 3.37 lakh on Sunday and Rs 11.15 lakh on Saturday on various private contractors and entities for violating pollution guidelines and rules here.

On Wednesday, the air quality index in parts of Noida remained in the "poor" category, according to government agencies.

