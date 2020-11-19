Noida (UP), Nov 19 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 235 new COVID-19 cases that pushed the district's infection tally to 20,989 on Thursday, official data showed.

Active cases rose to 1,411, the third highest in the state, from 1,300 the previous day, according to data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period.

On the bright side, 129 more patients got discharged during the period in Gautam Buddh Nagar with the overall recoveries reaching 19,505, the fifth highest in the state, it showed.

With a death toll of 73, Gautam Buddh Nagar now has a mortality rate of 0.34 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 92.92 per cent, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases in UP rose to 22,757 on Thursday from 21,954 on Wednesday, 22,166 on Tuesday, 22,603 on Monday and 22,967 on Sunday, according to data.

The overall recoveries in the state reached 4,88,911 as the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 7,480 on Thursday, data showed.

