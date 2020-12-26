Noida (UP), Dec 26 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 29 new COVID-19 cases that pushed the district's infection tally to 24,799 on Saturday, official data showed.

Active cases in the district came down to 522 from 540 the previous day and the recovery rate reached 97.53 per cent, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

The number of active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar is the seventh highest in the state.

Forty-seven more patients were discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 24,188, the fifth highest in UP.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has a death toll of 89 and a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 97.53 per cent, the statistics showed.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in UP came down to 15,875 from 16,159 on Friday, while the overall recoveries reached 5,56,912 and the death toll climbed to 8,293 on Saturday, the data showed.

