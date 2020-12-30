Noida (UP), Dec 30 (PTI) The Noida International Airport will get sufficient passengers as and when it begins operations, Uttar Pradesh's Civil Aviation Minister Nand Gopal Gupta was told on Wednesday.

The minister was given the optimistic assessment by officials during a meeting to review the ongoing work for the mega greenfield project. The minister held the meeting after inspecting the airport site in the Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar.

During the meeting, attended by officials of Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL), Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority, Gautam Buddh Nagar administration and developer Zurich Airport International AG, Nandi directed for expeditious execution of the ambitious project.

“During the meeting, Civil Aviation Director Surendra Singh gave a detailed presentation to the minister about the progress made in the development of Jewar Airport between 2017 and 2020,” an official statement said.

The presentation made it clear that the airport will have a sufficient number of passengers when it starts its operation, the statement added.

NIAL CEO Arun Vir Singh, YEIDA Additional CEO Shailendra Bhatia, District Magistrate Suhas L Y, Zurich Airport officials, among others, attended the meeting chaired by Nandi.

“The minister directed the officials to expedite work and ensure that the Irrigation Department, Public Works Department, BSNL and the Power Department meet the timelines for the project so that the airport could come up as per schedule,” according to the statement.

Work is underway for the first phase of the Noida International Airport, spread over 5,000 hectares and being billed as India's biggest airport upon completion, said officials.

The first phase will be spread over 1,300 hectares and shall have two runways when the airport begins flight operations, which official estimate could be December 2023 or January 2024.

According to official projections, the airport will have a capacity to handle 12 million passengers per annum after the first phase and 70 million by the end of the fourth phase.

Estimated to cost Rs 29,560 crore, the airport is being developed by Swiss firm Zurich Airport International AG.

