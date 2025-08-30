Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 30 (ANI): Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Saturday inaugurated India's First Manufacturing Plant for Tempered Glass, 'Optiemus Infracom Limited' in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to reporters, the Union Minister stated that India has been importing tempered glass for phones, but with the inauguration of this new plant, the country will manufacture about 2.5 crore tempered glasses.

Also Read | Deepti Kiran Maheshwari Road Accident: BJP MLA Suffers Rib Fractures After Head-On Collision Between 2 Vehicles on Udaipur-Rajsamand National Highway, Driver and PA Also Injured.

He further credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' program for increased electronics manufacturing in the country in the last 11 years.

Union Minister Vaishnaw said, "Under the Make in India program of PM Narendra Modi, electronics manufacturing in the country has increased extensively in the last 11 years. Electronics production has increased by nearly six times. Electronics export has risen by nearly eight times in the last 11 years. Be it mobile, laptop, servers, different components of hardware, or routers, the manufacturing of all of these has begun in India. One by one, all components have started being manufactured in India."

Also Read | Is TikTok Coming Back in India? ByteDance-Owned Platform Hiring Content Moderator Role Despite Ban.

"Tempered glass cover used in mobile phones, a Plant for that is being inaugurated. So far, tempered glass has been imported. But with the manufacture at this Plant, about 2.5 crore tempered glass will be manufactured in India," Vaishnaw emphasised.

The Union Minister highlighted that electronics manufacturing employs approximately 2.5 million people in the country.

"Step by step value addition is increasing in India. Step by step an electronics ecosystem is being built in India. By now, electronics manufacturing is employing about 2.5 million people in the country...," he said.

On August 28, Union Minister for Information and Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated the advanced Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility of CG Semi Private Limited in Sanand, Gujarat.

Vaishnaw also announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will "soon" dedicate the country's first chip produced at this facility.

"CG Power's pilot line was inaugurated here today, and very soon, the chip produced from this pilot line will be dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister," Vaishnaw said.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd set up its semiconductor OSAT unit in Sanand in partnership with Renesas Electronics America Inc. and Stars Microelectronics (Thailand) Public Co. Ltd., with a total investment of approximately Rs 7,600 crore. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)