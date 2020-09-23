Noida (UP), Sep 23 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 152 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, pushing the district's tally to 11,817, official data showed.

The number of active cases came down to 1,615 from 1,623 on Tuesday, while overall recoveries crossed the 10,000-mark, according to data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

On the brighter side, 162 more patients got discharged during the period, as the total number of recoveries reached 10,152, the data showed.

The district, adjoining Delhi, has so far recorded 50 deaths linked to the pandemic, with one of the lowest mortality rates –- 0.42 per cent -- in the state, it showed.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate of patients reached 85.91 per cent, slightly up from 85.65 per cent on Tuesday, as per the statistics.

Gautam Buddh Nagar now ranks ninth among the 75 districts in the state in terms of active cases, seventh in recoveries and 31st in death toll, according to the official figures.

There were 61,698 active cases across the state on Wednesday. So far, 3,02,689 patients have recovered across the state, while the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 5,299, the data showed.

The state's average recovery rate stood at 81.88 per cent on Wednesday, up from 81.25 per cent on Tuesday, according to government officials. PTI KIS

