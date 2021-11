New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): Under Swachh Survekshan 2021 awards presented by President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan, Noida grabbed has two awards, said the CEO Noida Authority, Ritu Maheshwari.

"Noida grabbed two awards under Swachh Survekshan 2021. The city is certified with 5-star ratings under the garbage-free city category and also emerged as the country's "cleanest medium city" in the category of 3-10 lakh population," she told ANI on Saturday.

Also Read | Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle: CM Ashok Gehlot Meets Governor Kalraj Mishra in Jaipur.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh's Indore has been ranked India's cleanest city for the fifth time in a row by the Centre.

Gujarat's Surat was named the second cleanest city, while Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh was ranked third in the list.

Also Read | Jammu And Kashmir: Police Bust Sleeper Cell Module In Pulwama; Five LeT Terrorists Arrested.

Gujarat's Ahmedabad was conferred with Swachh Survekshan Awards for being the country's cleanest cantonment.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh has been ranked as the country's cleanest state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi bagged the cleanest 'Ganga town' award. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)