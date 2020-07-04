Noida (UP), Jul 4 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was arrested in Noida on Saturday for allegedly posting on Facebook a woman's pictures that he had obtained by "hacking" into her social media account, police said.

The accused was identified as Kulvinder Singh, a native of Uttarakhand who works as a sales executive at a private firm in Noida, they said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Addresses BJP's 'Seva Hi Sangathan' Event, Credits Party Workers in Bihar for Role in Controlling COVID-19.

"A complaint was filed at the Sector 20 police station by the woman. She alleged that somebody had hacked into her Facebook account and was posting her personal pictures on the social networking site. An FIR was lodged and a probe taken up," a police spokesperson said.

The probe led the police to Singh, a native of Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand. He was arrested from Sector 27 in Noida on Saturday morning, the spokesperson said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Cases in Himachal Pradesh Reach 1,041: Live Breaking News Headlines and Coronavirus Updates, July 4, 2020.

An official from Sector 20 police station said the complainant and the accused were "not known to each other".

"When asked why he did all this, the accused said he saw the pictures of the woman online and liked them, so he felt like sharing them," the official privy to the probe told PTI.

The accused has been booked under provisions of the Information Technology Act and sent to jail, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)