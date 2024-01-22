Noida, Jan 22 (PTI) A 30-year-old Noida resident was charred to death after his car went up in flames allegedly following a crash early Monday, police said.

Prime facie, the police said, it appeared that the Toyota Corolla Altis hit a road divider and climbed over, they said.

Also Read | Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2024: PM Narendra Modi To Participate in Parakram Diwas Celebrations at Red Fort.

The police identified the man as Noida Sector 75 resident Sahit Modem (30), who died in the incident that took place in the Phase 3 police station limits.

"Around 3.45 am today, the police received an alert that a car had hit a road divider at a U-turn near the sector 59 metro station. The car had caught fire after the road crash and the sole occupant inside it died due to the fire," Additional DCP (Central Noida) Hirdesh Katheriya said.

Also Read | Union Budget 2024-25: Interim Budget Will Aim To Boost Agricultural Sector To Enhance Food Security, Ensure Inclusive Growth in Economy.

"The family of the deceased was later contacted with the help of the registration number of the car," Katheriya said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)