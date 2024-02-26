Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 26 (ANI): In view of the tractor march in Noida by farmers affiliated with Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Tikait and BKU Lokshakti, the Noida police issued a traffic advisory on Monday morning urging commuters heading to Delhi to use the metro instead of taking roads.

The Gautam Buddha Nagar Police stated that they will conduct thorough checks and erect barriers along all borders from Gautam Buddha Nagar to Delhi, which will likely lead to traffic snarls on routes from Gautam Buddha Nagar to the Delhi border and Yamuna Expressway, including Luharli Toll Plaza. The traffic advisory from Noida police mentioned that emergencies will prompt traffic diversions as necessary.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Elderly Woman Brutally Killed, Her Body With Severed Limbs Found in Drum Near an Abandoned Building in Nisarga Layout; Probe Launched.

To mitigate congestion, commuters heading to Delhi are encouraged to utilize metro services. Restrictions on various types of goods vehicles will be enforced along specific routes, such as from Yamuna Expressway to Delhi via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and from Sirsa to Surajpur via Parichowk.

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing farmers' protest, work to open the road below the Singhu Border flyover, which was sealed in the wake of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest, has begun, according to a Delhi Police source.

Also Read | Veer Savarkar Death Anniversary 2024: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tributes to VD Savarkar on His Punya Tithi.

The source mentioned that the lanes on the road below the flyover are being opened one by one. The Singhu border, the gateway to Haryana and Punjab, was closed on February 13 due to the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' March.

However, alternative routes were opened for vehicular movements. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)