Noida (UP), Jul 31 (PTI) A portion of a multi-storey under-construction building collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Friday and four people who got trapped in it were rescued, police said.

The building, which belongs to a private firm, is located in Sector 11 where the incident took place around 7.30 pm, the police said.

Police personnel in large number, along with senior officers and teams of the Fire Department and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), were present at spot for rescue operation.

“Four people have been rescued and three of them have minor injuries. They all have been taken to a hospital for treatment,” Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shriparna Ganguly said, adding rescue operation was underway.

Further details are awaited.

