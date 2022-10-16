Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 16 (ANI): Noida Businessman- wrongly detained by the Abu Dhabi government over mistaken identity- landed in India in the early hours of Sunday.

The Noida-based Businessman namely, Praveen Kumar was detained by the Abu Dhabi Police over mistaking him for a criminal they were searching for.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Man Sentenced to Death for Raping, Killing 10-Year-Old Minor Girl in Pali District.

Praveen Kumar was garlanded at the Airport after landing in India from Abu Dhabi, where he was erroneously apprehended by the police- later released.

After landing in India, Praveen Kumar told ANI that CID there at the airport detained me once & then let me go, after which they detained me for a second time when I was on my way toward departure.

Also Read | India Rejects Global Hunger Report 2022, Says Government Taking Series of Measures To Ensure Food Security.

"They kept me overnight, forced me to accept I was someone else, put me in a holding cell in the morning, took me to a different city, held me & questioned me again. Would like to thank PM Modi & CM Adityanath for their quick action in the matter", Praveen Kumar added.

Earlier, after the news of Praveen Kumar's detention in a foreign country aired, Gautam Buddh Nagar DM SL Yathiraj, told ANI that one Praveen Kumar from Gautam Buddha Nagar district's Habibpur was detained by Abu Dhabi police at the airport, as per the information given by the family who submitted an application to get him released. Ministry of External Affairs, Indian Embassy & State's Home Ministry was apprised.

It is worth mentioning that the local police probed this case as well.

Praveen Kumar was released on Saturday, officials said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)