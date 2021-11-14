Ghaziabad (UP), Nov 14 (PTI) A man was rescued from a car by the Noida STF after he was allegedly kidnapped for ransom here, police said on Sunday.

The Noida Special Task Force (STF) freed Amit Kumar, a native of Bulandshahr district and currently living in Ghaziabad, from the clutches of the abductors, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Raj Kumar Mishra attached with STF Noida told PTI.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Parts of Karnataka & Andhra Pradesh to Receive Heavy Rainfall Till November 18.

On Saturday evening, the STF team arrested two men near Hindan Bridge under Teela Mod police station area. They were identified as Jasbir alias Kaloo and Yogesh who were taking Kumar in a car and were searching for a safe place to hide him for extorting ransom, the police officer said.

Kaloo told the police that he came in contact with Kumar through his neighbour Shaka in Aligarh. He confessed to committing several crimes like looting and attempt to murder, including smuggling of illicit arms from Indore with Shaka's help.

Also Read | Tripura Violence: Journalists Samriddhi Sakunia and Swarna Jha Detained in Assam for ‘Publishing and Broadcasting False and Fabricated News’.

A police uniform, a country-made pistol of .32 bore, five live cartridges and a car used for the kidnapping was recovered, Mishra added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)