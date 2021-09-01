Uttar Pradesh (India), September 1 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced that strict action will be taken against the guilty officials in the Noida twin towers case, according to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

This comes after the Supreme Court of India, on Tuesday, upheld the Allahabad High Court's verdict that had ordered the demolition of two 40- storey twin towers; Tower Apex and Tower Ceyane in Uttar Pradesh's Noida.

A judgement passed by the two-judge bench of the apex court headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud and comprising Justice M R Shah said that the construction was illegal and the result of collusion between Noida authority and the real estate company, Supertech.

The Supreme Court directed the real estate developer Supertech to refund the money of flat owners concerned with a 12 per cent rate of interest within two months.

"Within 2 months, all the amount invested by the allotted flat owners is to be refunded by the petitioner (Supertech)," the apex court said in its judgement today.

The apex court was hearing the appeal filed by the Supertech company against the demolition order of the Allahabad High Court.

The Allahabad High Court had on April 11, 2014, had passed the judgement and directed ordering the demolition of two 40-storey twin towers. (ANI)

