Noida, Jul 29 (PTI) The Noida police has arrested two men allegedly involved in making forged identification cards like Aadhaar and driving licence, officials here said on Thursday.

The arrests were made by officials of the Phase 2 police station following a tip-off on Wednesday, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Ankur Aggarwal said.

“Fake driving licence, Aadhaar cards etc. were seized from them. Equipment like computer, printer and scanner were also seized from the spot during the police raid while Rs 42,000 in cash was also seized,” Aggarwal said.

“The duo, residing in the Phase 2 area, is being questioned further to ascertain how many such fake IDs, including driving licence, Aadhaar, voter ID, PAN cards, have been made by them,” the officer said.

According to police officials, the duo sold a fake driving licence for Rs 1,200, while they charged Rs 150 for an Aadhaar card and Rs 200 for a PAN card.

The duo told police that they made around Rs 1 lakh a month through their illegal business, the officials said.

Those arrested have been identified as Sachin and Aalam, police said, adding an FIR has been lodged at the Phase 2 police station and the accused have been charged with cheating and forgery of documents. PTI KIS

