Noida, Jul 20 (PTI) Police launched a probe after the body of an unidentified person was found next to a filling station near Mahamaya Flyover in Noida on Thursday, officials said.

The workers at the SRPS filling station in Sector 95 observed a stench in the morning, after which they went to the spot and found the body next to its boundary, police said.

Also Read | Chennai Power Cut on July 21: Several Areas To Face Power Outage on Friday, Check Timing and Other Details Here.

“Soon the local Phase 1 police station was alerted about the incident. It was an unidentified man, aged around 30 years and the body looked a couple of days old. Efforts are on to establish the identity of the man," a police spokesperson said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and legal proceedings are being carried out, the official added.

Also Read | Delhi Rains Forecast: National Capital Unlikely To Witness Rainfall Over Next Two Days, Says IMD.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)