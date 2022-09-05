Mumbai, Sep 5 (PTI) After quiet Ganpati festival celebrations in the last two years, noise levels in Mumbai touched new heights during idol immersion processions this year, a city-based NGO said on Monday.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Govt Rolls Out Delhi Model School Plan, CM Arvind Kejriwal Launches Scheme.

As per data shared by Awaaz Foundation, the combination of drums and banjo used in processions created the highest noise at 115.6dB at Babulnath corner of Marine Drive in south Mumbai and 112.1dB in Bandra.

Also Read | Delhi Excise Policy Row: CBI Rejects Manish Sisodia Claim That Its Officer Killed Self Under Pressure To 'Frame' Him in Excise Case.

The use of drums, conical loudspeakers and banjos caused the decibel levels to shoot on the fifth day of Ganpati visarjan, the NGO said.

The second highest noise of 109.4dB was recorded when a metal cylinder was beaten with a metal hammer at Linking Road in Bandra and by drums when sound was reflected off metal barriers of the Metro construction along SV Road and Khira Nagar in Santacruz, it was stated.

The celebrations have come after a two-year lull due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2019, the highest noise level recorded was 111.5dB, and like this year, it was created by the banjo, the foundation said.

Meanwhile, as many as 31,365 Ganesh idols were immersed at different beaches and artificial ponds in the city till 6 am on Monday and no untoward incidents were reported, an official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)