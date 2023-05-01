New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) The MCD is likely to witness heated scenes on Tuesday with the ruling AAP looking to pass a proposal for transfer of sanitation services to the PWD and the BJP vehemently opposing it.

Sanitation services including cleaning, sweeping, washing of footpaths and desilting along 60-foot roads are currently under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) while the Public Works Department (PWD) is responsible for the maintenance of roads.

Also Read | Delhi Government Approves Release of Rs 773 Crore to Support MCD For Better Sanitation Services in National Capital.

The BJP has opposed the proposal, alleging that AAP intends to turn the MCD into a department of the Delhi government.

In the last House, the Aam Aadmi Party's Shelly Oberoi was re-elected as Delhi mayor without contest after her rival Shikha Rai withdrew her nomination. Oberoi had announced that the next municipal House would meet on May 2.

Also Read | Odisha Records Highest-Ever Gross GST Collection at Rs 5,035.74 Crore During April 2023.

The MCD will bring several proposals related to education, including those related to the supply and delivery of dual desks at the doorstep of each individual school through GeM for use by children studying in municipal schools.

The House will also seek administrative approval and expenditure sanction, along with the approval of rate and agency for procurement of 5.28 lakh school bags for distribution to students of municipal schools.

Another agenda of the MCD education department is the supply and delivery of diaries and various types of exercise notebooks at the doorstep of each individual school for distribution to children.

In addition to this, a proposal related to the enhancement of fund allocation and allowance and facilities for councillors will be presented.

But MCD officials expressed concerns about the proposal related to the PWD. "The proposal for transferring of sanitation services, to PWD, is expected to witness a heated discussion as the BJP has been opposing it," an MCD official said.

The BJP has said it will not accept any compromise on MCD's autonomy. The party is also expected to obstruct the proceedings as the standing committee has not yet been elected.

The House might not see fresh elections for six members of the MCD's standing committee because hearings in connection with previously held polls for the posts remain pending before the Delhi High Court.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)