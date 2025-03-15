New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) The nominations and recommendations for the Padma awards 2026, which will be given to distinguished people for their exceptional achievements and service, began on Saturday.

The last date for nominations and recommendations for next year's Padma awards to be announced on the eve of Republic Day 2026 is July 31, 2025, according to an official statement.

The nominations and recommendations for Padma awards will only be received online on the Rashtriya Puraskar Portal (https://awards.gov.in).

The Padma awards -- namely Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri -- are amongst the highest civilian awards of the country.

Instituted in 1954, these awards are announced on the eve of the Republic Day every year.

The awards seeks to recognise 'work of distinction' and is given for distinguished and exceptional achievements and service in all fields and disciplines such as Art, Literature and Education, Sports, Medicine, Social Work, Science and Engineering, Public Affairs, Civil Service, Trade and Industry etc.

All persons without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex are eligible for these awards, the statement said.

The government servants, including those working with PSUs, except doctors and scientists, are not eligible for the Padma awards.

Ever since the Narendra Modi government came to power in 2014, it has starter honouring the "unsung heroes" by awarding them with the Padma awards, thus transforming the Padma awards into "People's Padma", officials said.

All citizens are, therefore, requested to make nominations and recommendations, including self-nomination.

Concerted efforts may be made to identify talented persons whose excellence and achievements really deserve to be recognised from amongst women, weaker sections of the society, SCs & STs, divyang persons and who are doing selfless service to the society, the statement said.

The nominations and recommendations should contain all relevant details specified in the format available on the above said portal, including a citation in narrative form (maximum 800 words), clearly bringing out the distinguished and exceptional achievements or service of the person recommended in her or his respective field and discipline.

The details in this regard are also available under the heading 'Awards and Medals' on the website of the Ministry of Home Affairs (https://mha.gov.in) and on the Padma Awards Portal. (https://padmaawards.gov.in)

The statutes and rules relating to these awards are available on the website with the link. https://padmaawards.gov.in/AboutAwards.aspx

