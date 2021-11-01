Muzaffarnagar, Nov 1 (PTI) A local court in Bulandshahr has issued a non-bailable warrant against gangster Anil Dujana.

Several people, including Dujana, are facing trial in the murder case of a trader who was shot dead in 2017 in Chapar village, which is situated on the Delhi-Dehradun national highway.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

Additional District Sessions Judge Shakti Singh issued the arrest warrant and directed the police to bring him to court before November 10.

Meanwhile Bulandshar police have announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on information leading to Dujana's arrest.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

Bulandshar SSP Santosh Kumar Singh said police teams have been sent to arrest the accused.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)