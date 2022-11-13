New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) BSP MP Danish Ali on Sunday said a united front of non-BJP parties can form the government at the Centre in 2024 and claimed that the saffron party would suffer a setback in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Karnataka in the next general election.

Addressing a gathering of NRIs in Riyadh, Ali said there is a high possibility that the 2024 general election will result in formation of a 'united front' government at the Centre.

Also Read | Udaipur Blast: NIA at Incident Site, Culprits Will Be Severely Punished, Says Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

He claimed that the winds are starting to change and the BJP's allies are quitting the NDA which was expected to "accelerate" in the coming days with trust of its allies damaged.

"In the previous elections, the BJP had won almost all the seats in states such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka, but now the situation is changing as the BJP is going to suffer huge setbacks in all these states as well as in West Bengal and Assam," the BSP MP from Amroha said.

Also Read | Udaipur Blast: Explosion on Udaipur-Ahmedabad Railway Track, Train Services Suspended (Watch Video).

"If a united front of non-BJP parties is formed, then I do not see any obstacle in forming a non-BJP government at the Centre," he said.

In response to a question, he said that "my existence and identity is associated with the community".

This is the reason why, Ali said, he raised his voice in Parliament against the "oppression" of seasoned parliamentarian Azam Khan.

"It was not a mere favour, but I consider it as my social and political obligation," he added.

During the event organised by the Overseas chapter of the India Islamic Cultural Centre, Ali was felicitated for his "exceptional performance in Parliament".

In another event in Riyadh, Jamia Millia Islamia Alumni Association organised a grand felicitation ceremony to honour Jamia alumnus Ali for his remarkable services in Parliament and in public life.

Earlier, in recognition of his distinguished service in public life, Ali was felicitated in Dammam as well by AMU Alumni Association.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)