Chandigarh, May 24 (PTI) Non-residents Punjabis who had taken part in the farmers' agitation against the now-repealed farm laws are being harassed in various ways, including being prevented from entering India, Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal alleged on Wednesday.

Dhaliwal, who was speaking at a 'Videsh Sampark Programme' jointly organised by the Union Ministry of External Affairs and the Punjab government's NRI Affairs department, also asked the Centre to stop "harassing" the non-resident Punjabis.

Dhaliwal said non-resident Indians (NRIs) who had participated in the farmers' agitation were being harassed in various ways, including being prevented from entering India while several others were blacklisted, he said in a release.

He further said that such actions are "condemnable".

This practice should be stopped at once as non-resident Punjabis participated in the movement because they love their country and their motherland, Dhaliwal said.

By behaving in such a way towards non-resident Punjabis, a negative message is being sent by the Government of India and it should be stopped, he added.

Dhaliwal further said the Centre should formulate a concrete policy for those seeking political asylum abroad.

The minister also pitched for allowing foreign nationals, especially non-resident Punjabis, to buy agricultural land in Punjab.

The Punjab government, under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, has been taking concrete steps to resolve the issues of NRIs, he stated.

Dhaliwal also called for a crackdown on travel or immigration agents who indulge in human smuggling.

