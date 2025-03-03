The Supreme Court has granted permission to Ranveer Allahbadia to continue airing The Ranveer Show, provided he submits an undertaking to uphold standards of morality and decency suitable for all age groups. The ruling came as the court acknowledged that the livelihoods of 280 employees depended on the show’s telecast. The decision follows a case linked to India’s Got Latent, which had raised concerns over content regulations. With this conditional approval, Allahbadia can resume his podcast, ensuring compliance with the court’s directives to make the content appropriate for a wider audience. India’s Got Latent Controversy: Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia Told Cops He Committed ‘Mistake’ by Making Controversial Remarks on Samay Raina’s YouTube Show, Say Officials.

Supreme Court Allows ‘The Ranveer Show’ To Resume With Content Restriction

India's Got Latent case | Supreme Court permits Ranveer Allahbadia to resume 'The Ranveer Show', subject to him furnishing an undertaking that his podcast shows will maintain the desired standards of morality and decency so that viewers of any age group can watch.

