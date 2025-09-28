North 24 Pargana (West Bengal) [India], September 28 (ANI): Secretary of the Agarpara Tarapukur Adi Sarvajanin Durgotsav Committee, Arpan Ghosh, stated on Sunday that this year's Durga Puja theme is inspired by the Kumbh, one of the most notable events of 2025 that will highlight India's rich cultural heritage and legacy.

Ghosh also mentioned that Goddess Maa Durga is depicted meditating in her Yogini form.

"In the year 2025, Kumbh was one of the most notable events that happened. Since Kumbh showcases India's rich cultural heritage and legacy, we created this pandal with that theme... It (the idol of Goddess Durga as a meditating yogini) is fully made of silicon, and it is also one of our special attractions... Here, Maa is depicted in a mediating state. Since Kumbh is a religious festival, showing her in this state aims to portray Maa as a 'Yogini'," he said.

Now in its 86th year, the Agarpara Tarapukur Adi Sarvajanin Durgotsav Committee has chosen the theme 'Kumbh,' showcasing a silicon idol of Goddess Durga in a meditating posture.

Durga Puja was included in UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2021.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while recalling the recognition, said, "Some time ago, on account of similar efforts by the Government of India, Kolkata's Durga Puja also became a part of this UNESCO list. If we accord our cultural events such global recognition, the world will also know about them, understand them, and come forward to participate in them."

PM Modi added that Kolkata's Durga Puja being included in the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list shows how giving global recognition to Indian festivals allows the world to learn about and join in such celebrations.

Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, honours Goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur. As per Hindu belief, the goddess descends to her earthly abode during this time to bless her devotees. (ANI)

