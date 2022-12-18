New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal has said the North Eastern Council (NEC) has been the catalyst of growth in the North East.

He said under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, North East as the new engines of growth, is poised to drive the forward journey of new India.

Also Read | Coronavirus Outbreak in China: Funeral Homes, Crematoriums Overwhelmed in Beijing As COVID-19 Positive Workers Calling In Sick Following Spike in Cases.

Sharing his views after attending the Golden Jubilee Celebration of NEC in Shillong, Sonowal said, "Today, the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi ji laid the foundation stones and dedicated projects worth Rs2450 crore on the Eve of Golden Jubilee celebration of Northeast Council (NEC) in Shillong. With these launches, it is a true reflection of the Modi ji's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas' for the holistic development of the country.

"Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Modi ji, the road to growth & development of Northeast Region has been laid out with permanent peace & respect to the communities to become partners in this wonderful journey of the region. These projects, inaugurated by the PM Modi today, will accelerate development of not just Meghalaya but of the entire Northeast" Union Minister Sonowal said.

Also Read | Haryana Road Accident: Multiple Vehicles Collide With Each Other on Ambala-Yamunanagar-Saharanpur Highway Due to Dense Fog, Four Seriously Injured.

He further added, "I convey my sincere gratitude to Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for recognising the Northeast as the Astalakshmi and heralding a new age of development in the region." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)