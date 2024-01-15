New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed Delhi Police to file a chart distinguishing the role of Sharjeel Imam from that of Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita and Asif Iqbal Tanha who was earlier granted bail in the larger conspiracy of Delhi riots.

Sharjeel Imam is seeking bail on the grounds of parity in view of a judgement by the Supreme Court.

The division bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Manoj Jain passed the direction while hearing the bail plea of Sharjeel Imam.

The bench also directed the counsel for the accused and a special public prosecutor for Delhi police to file their written submissions.

However, SPP Amit Prasad submitted that in view of the Supreme Court judgement, it is for the appellant to make out their case for bail on merit, not for the prosecution.

The matter has been listed on February 19 for further hearing.

The High Court is hearing the matter afresh as the predecessor bench was dissolved after the transfer of Justice Siddharth Mridul to the Manipur High Court as chief justice.

On May 9, 2023, the High Court asked the counsels for Sharjeel Imam and other accused persons in the larger conspiracy of Delhi riots case to argue on the point of parity with Natasha Narwal, Devangna Kalita and Asif Iqbal Tanha.

The Supreme Court of India had upheld the order of bail granted by the High Court.

Sharjeel Imam had moved an appeal through advocates Talib Mustafa and Ahmad Ibrahim against the trial court order denial of him in the larger Conspiracy of Delhi riots of February 2020.

The trial court had dismissed his bail application in 2022. He has been booked under UAPA along with Umar Khalid and other accused persons for allegedly hatching the Conspiracy of Delhi riots.

This case pertains to the Delhi riots of February 2020. One charge sheet and five supplementary charge sheets have been filed. However, an investigation by the Special cell still continues. (ANI)

