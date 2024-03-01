New Delhi [India], February 29 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Delhi Police to clarify whether the investigation into the Delhi riots larger Conspiracy 2020 case is complete or if they are going to file more supplementary charge sheets.

The High Court raised the question while hearing the bail plea of Abdul Khalid Saifi, founder of United Against Hate (UAH).

A division bench comprising justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Manoj Jain asked the special public prosecutor (SPP) Amit Prasad to clarify the position on March 4.

The division bench asked the SPP to give a statement that would be recorded as to whether the police were going to file a fifth supplementary charge sheet or not.

Senior advocate Rebecca John for accused Saifi and SPP Amit Prasad for Delhi police concluded their arguments on bail. The matter has been listed for clarification now.

As of now one main charge and four supplementary charge sheets have been filed by Delhi Police in this case.

An application moved by Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita is pending before the trial court against the commencement of arguements on charge without investigation being completed.

Delhi police on Thursday also handed over a compilation related to the role of accused Saifi.

On February 6, 2024, the High Court asked Delhi Police to show material against Saifi to show that he was involved in the violence. The high court had also rapped the Delhi Police for lengthy arguments.

The bench asked the SPP to file a compilation defining the accused's role.

During arguments, SPP Prasad referred to various WhatsApp group chats and the charge sheet to show the role of the accused.

At this point, the bench said to confine your arguments to the role of the accused. At the stage of bail, unlimited time can not be granted. It is not going to read the charge sheet at this stage, as it would result in commencing a trial and that can't be permitted.

The bench had asked the SPP to show evidence or material against the accused to show it was a case of violence. To protest is not wrong, it is a right.

" Show material against the accused, and point out his role. We will consider it. If you have no case, we can grant bail. We don't want a story. Give material to him. You have read seven thousand pages. Who will read this? Show material against him," the bench said.

The bail plea of Saifi was dismissed by the trial court in April 2022. He has challenged the order before the high court.

The High Court is hearing the appeals related to the denial of bail to the accused, in booked under UAPA. Delhi police booked Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Tahir Hussain and other accused in this case. (ANI)

