New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): Giving a major push to India's livestock and dairy sector, projects worth Rs 947 crores were inaugurated and a foundation stone was laid for an additional project valued at Rs 219 crore in New Delhi on October 11. These initiatives, which form part of a larger package of investments in the agricultural and allied sectors, were launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to an official release from the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, these projects were dedicated to the nation alongside the launch of two major agriculture schemes -- the Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana (PM-DDKY) and the Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses, reflecting the government's commitment to strengthening rural livelihoods and advancing India's goal of self-reliance in the agri-allied sectors.

In his address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the pivotal role of livestock, fisheries, and allied activities in strengthening rural livelihoods under the Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhanya Krishi Yojana (PM-DDKY). He said, "The PM Dhan-Dhanya Krishi Yojana is also focusing on our livestock. You know, more than 125 crore vaccines have been administered free of cost to protect animals from diseases like Foot-and-Mouth Disease. Due to this, the animals have become healthy and the worries of the farmers have also reduced. Under the PM Dhan-Dhanya Krishi Yojana, campaigns related to animal health will also be launched at the local level."

The Prime Minister further emphasised the importance of diversification for rural prosperity, stating, "Where farming isn't possible, animal husbandry and fisheries will need to be promoted. To increase the income of farmers, our government is giving them options beyond traditional farming. Therefore, emphasis is being laid on animal husbandry, fish farming and beekeeping for additional income. This also empowers small farmers and landless families."

One of the key highlights was the inauguration of the first IVF Laboratory in the North-Eastern Region, established in Guwahati, Assam, under the Rashtriya Gokul Mission (RGM) with an investment of Rs 28.93 crore. This state-of-the-art facility will provide a significant impetus to dairy development and breed improvement in the northeastern states.

Under the National Programme for Dairy Development (NPDD), multiple large-scale dairy infrastructure projects were also inaugurated. These include the Mehsana Milk Union project comprising a 120 metric tonnes per day Milk Powder Plant and a 3.5 lakh litres per day UHT Plant developed at a cost of Rs 460 crore; a 30 tonnes per day Milk Powder Plant established by the Indore Milk Union at a cost of Rs 76.50 crore; a 25,000 litres per day UHT Plant set up by the Bhilwara Milk Union at a cost of Rs 46.82 crore; and a Greenfield Dairy Plant developed at Nustulapur, Karimnagar, Telangana at a cost of Rs 25.45 crore. Further expanding the dairy network, the foundation stone was laid for an Integrated Dairy Plant and a 200 TPD Cattle Feed Plant in Kuppam Mandal, Chittoor District, Andhra Pradesh, with a total investment of Rs 219 crore under the NPDD.

Under the Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund (AHIDF), 10 projects worth Rs 303.81 crore were inaugurated across multiple states, strengthening the country's capacity for feed, milk, and animal product processing. To reinforce last-mile delivery of breeding services, 2,000 newly trained and equipped MAITRIs (Multipurpose Artificial Insemination Technicians in Rural India) from all districts of Uttar Pradesh were awarded certificates by the Prime Minister under the Rashtriya Gokul Mission.

The event also marked the induction of over 38,000 MAITRIs across India, representing a major milestone in improving artificial insemination coverage and genetic upgradation of livestock nationwide.

These initiatives underline the government's commitment to expanding opportunities for farmers through integrated and sustainable development of agri-allied sectors, ensuring both economic security and nutritional well-being for all. (ANI)

