Udhampur, June 19: Lt General Upendra Dwivedi, Northern Army Commander reviewed the ongoing preparations for the Amarnath Yatra scheduled to commence from July 1 for a duration of two months, said an official statement.

The Army Commander inspected the arrangements on both the routes where he was briefed on the multi-tiered security arrangements to include night domination through night vision devices, snipers, drone systems, bomb disposal squads, dog squads, counter IED equipment, vehicle repair and recovery teams to ensure smooth movement of convoys and synergy with the civil agencies being undertaken to make the Yatra incident-free, said the official statement. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Drug Addict Son Bludgeons Father to Death in Indore After Being Denied Rs 2,000 As Pocket Money.

According to the Army officials, the road stretch to Holy Cave Shrine is almost clear for induction of pilgrims. In coordination with Civil Administration, NGOs and other agencies, Army is establishing multiple medical detachments with special arrangements of Oxygen cylinders and control rooms at various places along both routes for humanitarian aid that will be operational round the clock.

Various civil aviation agencies have been incorporated for providing air travel facilities to the devotees. Army has established helipads at multiple locations for medical emergencies and to cater for other airlift requirements. Army has also established a number of Yatri camps with adequate tentage facility along with special winter clothing arrangements to provide habitat and comfort during the Holy Yatra, read the official statement further. Kenya, EU Sign Trade Deal as Brussels Bolsters Africa Ties.

Based on the experiences of the Cloud Burst during the Amarnath Yatra 2022, civil rescue teams and avalanche rescue teams will also be deployed enroute systematically to mitigate any kind of disaster. Earth movers will also be placed at multiple locations enroute for emergencies. Seamless communication network on both the routes has also been operationalised. SFF detachments will also be overlooking the security of the people, mentioned the official statement.

Northern Army commander appreciated the good work of all agencies and the synergy between them. He complimented them for their proactive action and exhorted them to meet the future challenges.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)