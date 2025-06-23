Jammu, Jun 23 (PTI) General Officer Commanding-in-chief of Northern Command, Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, on Monday reviewed the operational readiness of Jammu-based White Knight Air Defence Brigade, the Army said.

This was the first visit of the Army commander to the brigade which played a key role to counter Pakistani missiles and drones during Operation Sindoor last month.

In a post on X, the Army's Northern Command said Lt Gen Sharma lauded the formation's swift and precise response during Operation Sindoor, which serves as a reminder that every hostile intent “meets resolve in our multi-layered defence”.

Under Operation Sindoor, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir during the intervening night of May 6 and 7 in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead.

The hostilities between the two sides continued till May 10 when both the countries reached an agreement.

