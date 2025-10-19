New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): On clarion call of Prime Minister, under the guidance of Ministry of Coal, Government of India, the Singrauli-based Coal India arm Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL), is actively participating in the Special Campaign 5.0 with a strong focus on cleanliness, record management, scrap disposal and sustainable initiatives across all its operational areas.

In line with the "Waste to Beauty" vision, a magnificent sculpture of the National Bird, the Peacock and Barasingha, is being installed, creatively crafted from iron scrap generated during mining operations. The artwork symbolises NCL's commitment to environmental stewardship and innovation.

Also Read | Ranchi Shocker: Customer Guns Down Restaurant Owner After Being Served Non-Veg Biryani Instead of Veg, Police Launch Manhunt.

Further strengthening its eco-friendly initiatives, NCL has installed five bio-toilets in its Projects to promote hygienic and sustainable sanitation facilities for workers and nearby communities. These bio-toilets are designed to ensure minimal environmental footprint while supporting the Swachh Bharat Mission.

As part of community engagement activities, a "Waste to Art" competition was organised at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Singrauli, on October 17, where students showcased creative ideas on recycling and reusing scrap materials, inspiring wider participation in sustainable waste management practices.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: GRAP 2 Restrictions Imposed in National Capital As Air Quality Worsens Ahead of Diwali.

NCL's Special Campaign 5.0 continues to drive awareness and action through cleanliness drives, public engagement events, and efficient record management across all areas. The company remains dedicated to setting new benchmarks in cleanliness, administrative efficiency, and environmental consciousness in alignment with the Government's vision of a cleaner and greener India.

Notably, NCL has set an ambitious target under the campaign, encompassing cleaning at 75 locations, sanitation across 85,000 square feet of area, disposal of 2,500 metric tonnes of scrap, review of 350 physical files, and examination of 9,000 e-files. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)