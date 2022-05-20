Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 20 (ANI): The Northern Army Commander, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Friday arrived in Srinagar on three days visit to Kashmir from May 20 to 22.

He would be visiting forward posts on the Line of Control and the hinterland to review the overall security situation in the Kashmir Valley.

The Army Commander accompanied by the Chinar Corps Commander, Lt Gen ADS Aujla visited various locations and formations in South Kashmir today.

"He was briefed on counter-terrorism grid, development works and operational preparedness for Amarnath Yatra," said PRO Defence in a statement.

The Army Commander during his interaction with the troops over tea complimented the soldiers for the conduct of just operations with precision, ensuring zero collateral damage.

He was appreciative of the excellent Soldier - Citizen connect activities, which have resulted in an overall reduction in terrorist recruitments.

The Army Commander arrived at Chinar Corps Headquarters later in the day. He was briefed by Lt Gen ADS Aujla, GOC Chinar Corps on the overall security situation and measures instituted to counter adversaries' design. (ANI)

