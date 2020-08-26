Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Lt Gen C Bansi Ponnappa, Chief of Staff, Northern Command, inaugurated the Northern Command Equipment Display 2020 in Udhampur on Wednesday which was aimed at promoting the Make in India initiative in defence technology and showcasing cutting edge technologies.

Counter drone systems, alternative energy sources, situational awareness control measures, training aids amongst others were displayed in the event today.

The event was organised to promote Make in India initiative in defence technology and showcase innovative products to meet the complex challenges faced by the security forces in the Northern Command. It also acted as an ideal platform for mutual exchange of ideas between the Indian defence industry and the Army. (ANI)

