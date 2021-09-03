New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Northern Railways is now using robots and UVC technology to sanitise and disinfect coaches to ensure safety of passengers amid the coronavius pandemic outbreak, it said in a statement on Friday.

The UVC technology is being used for the first time in the Indian Railways in Delhi division in the Lucknow-Shatabdi Special since July 2021, it said.

"Prioritising the safety of passengers during Covid times, Northern Railways has adopted a revolutionary UVC technology on trains after rigorous testing and Ttrials to disinfect the passenger coaches,” Ashutosh Gangal, General Manager, Northern Railways said.

"A full train is being disinfected automatically by using this machine with remote control. This method is capable of covering even crevices between the surfaces which cannot be reached by any other extant procedures,” he said.

The official noted that UVC technology is absolutely safe and user-friendly as there is no involvement of human beings during the actual process.

“The movement of the machine on the washing line is very easy. The passenger feedback has been very positive in favour of this initiative," Gangal added.

The technology utilises a robotic device with autonomous wings installed with UVC lights for 100 per cent disinfection of the compartment area.

The device is operated with the help of wireless remote control for the safety of the operator and the surroundings.

"It is worth mentioning that this technology not only destroys the nucleus of coronavirus, rendering it unable to replicate, but it is also a green solution for this purpose. Lab tests have been carried out periodically after disinfection by government-certified labs showing 99.99 per cent reduction in bacteria, viruses and germs," a statement from the Northern Railways (NR) said.

This technology is approved and tested by the Indian Council of Medical Research, CSIO and Tanuvas Study Centre, Government of India, and is already being used by Air India Express for cabin disinfection and by hospitals for a couple of decades.

