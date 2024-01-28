Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 28 (ANI): TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that "not a single project" has been completed in the Rayalseema region under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In a public address at the Pileru constituency, the Telugu Desam Party supremo openly challenged the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), stating, "We are ready for Kurukshetra Yudam. Are you ready for war, YSRCP?"

"Not a single project has been completed in the Rayalseema region under the leadership of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy...No companies have been brought to Rayalseema," Naidu claimed on Saturday.

Expressing a personal connection to Rayalseema, Naidu stated, "I also belong to Rayalseema, and my blood belongs to Rayalseema."

The TDP leader called on Jagan Mohan Reddy to provide answers regarding the "deficit" in developmental efforts in the region, "despite claims of investment" in the region. (ANI)

