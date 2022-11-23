Patna (Bihar) [India], November 23 (ANI): Ahead of the civic elections in Mumbai, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday visited Patna to meet with Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.

Though the two leaders have had conversations over the telephone, this is their first meeting in person.

"We've been in touch with each other but could not meet due to covid," said Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray while interacting with the media after the meeting.

Aaditya Thackeray exuded confidence in the friendship between the two and said, "We discussed various topics but did not discuss politics. Sure this friendship will continue."

He lauded the work of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and said that Bihar has seen significant progress under their leadership.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said that the agenda of this meeting is that there should be peace and development in the country.

Tejashwi Yadav praised Aaditya Thackeray saying that he is a young leader who has played his role very well in the cabinet.

"This is the first visit of Aaditya Thackeray to Bihar and also my first meet-up with him. He is a youth and had served as minister in Maharashtra Cabinet," said Yadav.

The RJD leader further added that the current challenge is to save law and democracy.

"The current challenge is to save the law and the democracy and we will do anything to save it," he said.

The meeting becomes crucial as a major section of the population in Mumbai are migrants from Bihar. (ANI)

