New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday highlighted government efforts to clean the Yamuna river and assured people that continuous work will not stop.

CM Rekha Gupta said that soon people will witness Yamuna Aarti like the Ganga Aarti of Banaras.

Also Read | Did Young Girl in Deoria Die of Heart Attack After Virat Kohli's Wicket in Champions Trophy Final? Father Dismisses Links Between Indian Batsman's Dismissal and Her Death.

"The task of cleaning the Yamuna is not going to stop now. The huge team working on it will do the work on a daily basis. We are not wasting even a second in cleaning the Yamuna River. Soon, the people of Delhi will sit on the banks of the Yamuna and witness the grand Yamuna Aarti like the Ganga Aarti of Banaras," Rekha Gupta said.

Improving the condition of Yamuna has been one of the foremost agendas of the BJP since forming goverment in the capital.

Also Read | Ramadan 2025 Calendar: Sehri Time, Iftar Time for 11th Roza of Ramzan on March 12 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

Last week, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa met Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena to discuss the condition of Yamuna and other key environmental issue in the capital.

Sirsa described the meeting as "detailed and positive," emphasizing that the Delhi government is committed to addressing these concerns.

"I paid a courtesy call to the LG and held a discussion regarding the issue of pollution, garbage and Yamuna pollution in Delhi -- it was a detailed and positive discussion and we also assured all support Delhi government. CM Rekha Gupta led the Delhi government, which is working constantly following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision," he said.

Earlier, Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma also inspected the Yamuna cleaning campaign and held a review meeting with officials to assess the progress, discussing future plans.

He inspected the ongoing cleaning campaign from Boat Club, Signature Bridge and ITO Chhath Ghat.

Verma stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) double-engine government was executing a well-planned roadmap and a concrete action plan for Yamuna's cleaning and conservation. He highlighted that after the BJP's victory in Delhi, the Yamuna cleaning drive was accelerated, leading to the removal of 1,300 metric tons of waste from the river so far. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)