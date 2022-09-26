New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) BJP MP Anil Agarwal on Monday refuted reports of him signing or writing a letter in favour of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor continuing as chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee of Information Technology.

Agarwal's denial came days after DMK MP T Sumathy, a member of the parliamentary panel, tweeted the letter containing the names of five parliamentarians, including the BJP MP. The letter requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to retain Tharoor as chairman of the panel.

Retweeting Sumathy's tweet, Tharoor had thanked all five MPs for their solidarity.

Agarwal on Monday wrote to Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, Piyush Goyal claiming that he has not written or signed any letter in favour of Tharoor.

Stating that he is a loyal soldier of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Agarwal noted that he will never take any such step which will hurt the party's image or amount to indiscipline.

According to reports, the Congress may be given some other parliamentary standing committee in place of the IT panel. Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had last week written to Birla, protesting against any such move.

