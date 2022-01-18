New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Harnath Singh Yadav on Tuesday said that there is nothing objectionable in party leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi seeking a ticket for her son for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Speaking to ANI, Harnath Singh Yadav said, "Rita Bahuguna ji is a very big leader of the party and has vast experience. She comes from a political family. She has written a letter seeking a ticket for her son and the party high command has to take a call on this. There is nothing objectionable in this matter."

"She has clearly said that whatever decision the party takes, she will accept it and work for the party under any circumstances. So her statement should be welcomed," stated the BJP MP.

Rita Bahuguna Joshi is Lok Sabha MP from Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh. She demanded a ticket for son Mayank Joshi from Lucknow Cantt for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

"He (son Mayank Joshi) has been working since 2009 and has applied for it (a ticket from Lucknow Cantt), rightfully. But if the party has decided to give the ticket to only one person per family, I will resign from my present LS seat if Mayank gets a ticket," Joshi told mediapersons.

"I wrote this proposal to BJP president JP Nadda and will always continue working for BJP anyway. Party can choose to accept or not accept my proposal. I had already declared that I will not contest elections, many years ago," added the BJP Lok Sabha MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi.

Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

