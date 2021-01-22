Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 22 (ANI): YSRCP General Secretary and Advisor to Andhra Pradesh Government of public affairs Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Thursday said that the detention and questioning of TDP leader Kimidi Kala Venkatrao was a "mere legal process" and there was no political motive behind it.

He clarified that Kala Venkatrao was called on by the police as part of investigation of the case of an attack on the convoy of YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy.

Venkatrao, who was arrested on Wednesday, was released by the police on Thursday night. He was arrested from his residence in the Rajam town, Srikakulam district, in connection with a clash between YSRCP and TDP workers in Ramateertham earlier this month.

Sajjala further denied the allegations levelled by TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu that the police force is under the "thumb of the ruling party" and DGP should resign owing responsibility for law and order failure in the state.

"It is another way around, the police were under political pressure during the TDP regime as it used police force and blocked the then opposition leader YS Jaganmohan Reddy to go to Visakhapatnam to take part in student's agitation for special status to the state. Anarchy was prevailing during the TDP regime and police were used at the whims and fancies of TDP. But now in YSRCP rule, there are no interventions in police performing their duties," he said.

Sajjala said that the YSRCP government will approach the Supreme Court on the High Cour's division bench order to conduct gram panchayat elections as per the schedule released by the State Election Commissioner (SEC).

He pointed out that SEC Nimmala Ramesh Kumar "is not acting like a bureaucratic officer but like a TDP leader and he is trying to push the government to conduct elections amid the pandemic".

"In fact, if elections are conducted now, it will be highly advantageous to the ruling party supported candidates only as people are satisfied with the ongoing house pattas distribution and other welfare schemes of the state government," he added. (ANI)

