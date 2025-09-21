Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 (ANI): The Union Salt Commissioner has transferred its land to the Maharashtra government, which has removed a major obstacle in the construction of the Dahisar-Bhayander highway. After the construction of this road in the next 3 years, the distance from Nariman Point to Mira-Bhayander will be covered in just half an hour via the coastal road, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik informed.

Minister Sarnaik said that after continuous follow-up with the Union Salt Commissioner and the state government for the last 4-5 years, the Union Salt Commissioner has approved the transfer of 53.17 acres of land in the Dahisar-Bhayander 60-metre road to the Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation through the state government.

Also Read | Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025: Check Deals and Discounts on iPhone 16 Series, Samsung Galaxy S24 FE and More; BBD Sale Will Offer 10-Minute Delivery via Flipkart Minutes.

Meanwhile, the way has been cleared for the construction of the road from Dahisar to Bhayander and further towards Vasai-Virar. Therefore, the distance from Nariman Point to Mira-Bhayander has now come down to just one and a half hours via Coastal Road.

"Coastal Road will reach Uttan through the Mumbai Municipal Corporation. From there, the 60-meter-wide Dahisar-Bhayander road will reach Subhash Chandra Bose Maidan on Mira Road, and from there, it will connect Vasai and Virar," the Minister said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi's GST Reform Historic Diwali Gift to Nation, Says Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (See Pics and Video).

The tender process for this road has already been announced. This work will be done by L.E.T. Company, and this project will be completed in the next three years. The cost of Rs 3,000 crore will be borne by the Mumbai Municipal Corporation. The coastal road from Uttan to Virar along the sea was opposed by the fishermen there.

Pratap Sarnaik presented this demand to the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister and got approval for that demand. Therefore, this road will go from Uttan to Dahisar and from there to Vasai-Virar via Mira-Bhayander. Therefore, the government has sympathetically considered the legitimate demands of the fishermen of Uttan, said Pratap Sarnaik.

In the future, this route will further connect Mira-Bhayander to Mumbai, and it will soon establish its identity as a suburb of Mumbai city, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik expressed his belief.

The Government of India, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, stated, "After taking into account the recommendations of the office of Salt Commissioner, it has been decided with the approval of the Competent Authority in the Department to transfer a total of 215189 sqm (53.174 acres approx) salt land in Thane District of Maharashtra to State Government of Maharashtra on payment of Rs 12,89,93,329 on lease for a period of 99 years, subject to submission of Revised Undertakings as per Standard Format under IPG-2024 circulated vide this office letter dated 04.08.2025(copy enclosed). The details of 53.174 acres of salt land being transferred to Govt. of Maharashtra is annexed." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)