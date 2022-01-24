Jammu, Jan 24 (PTI) Taking a dig at the government for its District Good Governance Index (DGGI) for Jammu and Kashmir, the National Panthers Party (NPP) on Monday said the union territory was passing through its worst phase of misrule.

The first-ever DGGI, virtually released by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, is a framework document comprising performances under 10 governance sectors having 58 indicators with 116 data points, which include agriculture, services, commerce and industry, human resources, environment, justice and public safety, social welfare and development.

NPP chairman and former minister Harsh Dev Singh said there was hardly any sign of governance in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Leave aside good governance or bad governance. The fact is there is no governance at all. There are no takers for the shrill cries of the public who continue to suffer for want of even the basic amenities,” the NPP leader claimed.

He alleged that the union territory was hit hard by power crisis, water crisis, health care crisis, dilapidated roads, increased cost of living, and deteriorating law and order, while development has taken a “back seat” and “corruption has become all pervasive”.

“Rather than indulging in such incessant chest-thumping and self-praise, the government needed to reach out to the people particularly in remote and far-flung areas so as to mitigate the sufferings of the ailing humanity,” Singh said.

He accused the BJP of imposing proxy rule in Jammu and Kashmir through “obsequious” bureaucrats and “defanged” experts requisitioned from outside Jammu and Kashmir having hardly any knowledge of the history, culture, geography and languages of the erstwhile state.

“The result was the collapse of the administrative set up with the public at large eventually becoming the casualty of the failed system. And shockingly, the government was talking of good governance. What a paradox”, he said.

Claiming that the people have hardly any access to the corridors of power, Singh said, “The self-certified good governance by the present regime has only evoked cynicism rather than apprehension in view of the all-round disenchantment prevalent in the union territory against the government.”

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)